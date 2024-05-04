Kay S. Lear passed away at home on the ranch in Currie on April 15, 2024 of natural causes. He was 84.

Kay was born in Elko, Nevada on July 21, 1939 to Bill and Louise Lear. He started school in Ruby Valley, where he rode to school horseback along with his older brother Kitt.

Over the years the family lived in a number of ranching communities, including Lee and Jiggs, Starr Valley, Ruby Valley, and Riddle, Idaho. Kay worked on other ranches as a young man, as well as with the family.

Kay graduated from Elko High School in 1957. About then he sold his car to finance the purchase a herd of registered Angus Cattle. He raised bulls to sell, as well as to put on the family’s commercial herd of mostly hereford/shorthorn cattle. Now the herd is mostly angus.

In 1961 the family bought a ranch in Currie, Nevada. Kay trailed the cattle across from Jiggs, through Harrison Pass and on to Currie. They made ends meet by catching and breaking mustangs. Kay also had a string of bucking horses for a while. Bill and Kitt and Kay contracted fencing on some seedings from the BLM. Louise helped on the ranch, and ran the Currie Post Office. Kay and Kitt cut and sold posts as well. He always had an interesting story about some of the adventures he had. Often these included his friends.

Kay loved the job of ranching. He loved the cattle and horses and even the irrigating.

Kay met Mary McDonald (Kathy) when she moved to Currie to teach school in 1976. They were married in July of 1979. The school closed that year as well. Together Kay and Kathy raised three children. Mary L., William K., and Wyatt W.. Mary L. is married to Mark Gamas of Boise. They have a daughter, Caitlyn. Bill is married to Cortney and they have three children; Wynn, Jade and Brooke. Wyatt is married to Amber with 4 children, Ira, Cassie, Amy and Cherry. Wyatt lives on the ranch in Currie. Bill works for NDOT and also lives in Currie.

Kay loved his children, and enjoyed them. He also enjoyed the grandkids. They could bring a smile to his face.

Kay loved being able to work with his wife and kids. And loved teaching them how to do the skills involved in ranching, and to share stories about the past.

Kay is survived by his wife, Kathy and his daughter Mary L and sons Bill and Wyatt, as well as two nieces and 2 nephews; Sheri Nalivka (John), Wynette Beckett (Mark), Norman Lear (Treesa), and Dana Lear. Kay enjoyed being an uncle to Kitt’s children. Brother-in-law Charles McDonald (Joy) ,Brother and Sister-in-Law John & Kathy McDonald, Nephews & Nieces Robert (Tomoko) McDonald , Heather Christensen, John McDonald, James (Jessica) McDonald, Sister- in- Law Patricia McDonald, Nephew and Nieces Billlie Addleman (Brandi Monger), Chenoa (Mike) Allen, Mary Thompson, Brother- in- Law Billie (Patricia) McDonald, Nieces Nicki(Chad) Schwend, Sara McDonald

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Louise Lear. His mother and father-in-law Bill and Mary McDonald. His brother Kitt has passed away as well as a granddaughter, Hazel Lear. Sister -in-law Joy McDonald.

The viewing and funeral are planned for 10 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, and at the Elko Cemetary at 1 p.m. on May 10, 2024. There will be a pot luck gathering at Angel Park following the graveside services. Angel Park is at the corner of West Sage St. and Dotta Drive.