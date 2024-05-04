Spring carnival set at David E Norman Elementary

The David E Norman Elementary PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) will host a spring carnival Monday, May 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The PTO has been working the last two years to raise money for picnic tables and shade structures for each of the three playgrounds on the school grounds. They would also like to paint the blacktop with fun activities. The picnic tables would provide seating for when the school hosts “Literacy Lunch” events where parents are invited to eat with their children and read them stories. These tables would also provide the children with the option of an outdoor lunch, weather permitting. The PTO has set a goal of $21,000 and has raised just under $9,000 thus far.

The spring carnival will have multiple booths, with activities like a cake walk, bowling, fishing, face painting, photo booth, bean-bag toss and many more. The PTO will serve walking tacos with Perigo Beef and a drink for $5. The concessions will consist of cotton candy and popcorn.

Ely Sno will be at the event and will donate $1 from each sno cone to the PTO. Elyte Cheer will have a “Tips for Flips” booth. The White Pine High School Rodeo Club will do demonstrations, and Sain Dae Muay Thai will also be at the event. Punch cards will be $15 each for 20 games.