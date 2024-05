All the home games scheduled on April 26 against Wells High School were canceled due to weather conditions. The varsity and junior varsity baseball away games scheduled against Eureka on April 27 were also canceled due to an umpire issue. The varsity baseball and softball teams will play the last games of the regular season […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!