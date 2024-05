The BLM has issued a 2024 Fire Protection Order that prohibits specific fire-related activities on all BLM-managed land in Nevada. This order will be in effect from Wednesday, May 1 to October 31, 2024. The order prohibits the use of fireworks, explosive materials (including exploding targets) and steel-component ammunition. Any person found violating this order […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!