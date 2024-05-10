Nevada Open Road Challenge to be held next weekend

The Nevada Open Road Challenge has been an annual event for the past three decades. People from all around the world join together on the third Sunday of May in Ely for the unique automotive event that ranges from parades and races to a car show.

This challenge takes drivers through 90 to 120 miles of a closed public highway, consisting of straightaways, corners, dips and twisty roads. The current course record is 219.6430 mph average speed as recognized by Guinness World Records.

Courtesy Photo

The Nevada Open Road Challenge will be held in Ely, May 16-19.



The Silver State Classic Challenge (SSCC) is a nonprofit organization with many dedicated volunteers on its board of directors.

Events are based on time, speed and distance. Classes start at 95 mph and increase in 5 mph increments, continuing through 160, 170 and 180 mph. This continues on to the Unlimited top speed class. Vehicles start one at a time. First-, second- and third-place trophies are awarded to the driver/co-driver in each class. Trophies are also awarded to drivers of the one-mile and half-mile shootout events held the same weekend. The organization states, “No sports car? No problem. From hypercars to pickups, and even a Prius, we’ve hosted them all. If your vehicle can average 95 mph or greater, and meet our safety requirements , you can race with us!”

All first-time contestants are considered rookies and may enter classes ranging from 95 to 110 mph determined by vehicle capabilities and safety. All rookies must also attend SSCC rookie driver school. Those who have documentation with Open Road Racing or another equivalent, or those who hold a racing license, may be eligible to obtain a waiver for rookie school.

Rules, regulations and more information can be found on their website, www.sscc.us.