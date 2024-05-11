Nevada Division of Insurance announces consumer home insurance tool

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Division of Insurance (NVDOI) is announcing a new web-based tool that allows Nevada consumers to identify insurance carriers that are currently accepting home insurance applications by specific zip code.

The NVDOI recognizes that personal home insurance can be more difficult to obtain than in previous years. Insurance companies are facing increased losses due the frequency and severity of catastrophic weather events across the United States, including hurricanes, floods, tornados, and hailstorms. Additionally, wildfires have had a dramatic impact on the western U.S. states. These weather events have facilitated some changes that are having a negative impact on the availability and affordability of purchasing home insurance. The perceived risk of wildfire has caused more challenges in obtaining this coverage in certain areas of Nevada.

The NVDOI recently completed an industry data call of all carriers currently writing personal home insurance, and as such, there is a desire to provide this detailed information to Nevada consumers specifically narrowed down to the zip code level. The NVDOI has developed a look-up tool, Homeowner Coverage Tool on the NVDOI website, doi.nv.gov. The tool can be accessed under the Consumer link and then the Homeowners Insurance tab. Homeowners seeking coverage can simply enter their zip code into the site to generate a list of insurance carriers applicable to their neighborhood.

This database will provide the insurance company’s name, phone number and website address. It is important to understand that this is data as of December 31, 2023, and is subject to change. The applicants will have to go through a carrier’s unique underwriting review and process. There is no guarantee that coverage will be offered.