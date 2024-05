In January 2024, Nevada State Trooper Chris Garcia’s K9 partner, Nala, was taken away from him due to a minor nipping incident. After numerous attempts to gain info on Nala and her well-being, he took to social media to bring attention to the situation. The “Bring K9 Nala Home” Facebook page has around 6,300 followers […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!