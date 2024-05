The Nevada Northern Railway launched Operation Kitty on May 18, a venture to find DJ, their current feline, a protege to train to become the Boss Shop Cat someday. It has been 18 months since the passing of Dirt, the original Boss Shop Cat, so the team at the NNR decided it was time to […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!