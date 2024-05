The Ruth’s Haven Girl’s Center in Lund will host a walk-off June 15 to raise money for improvements on campus. Both the Lund center and the adolescent boys and girls center will take part in this event with the goal of each raising $50,000. The center that raises the most money will win the competition. […]

