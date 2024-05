The White Pine High School varsity softball team traveled to Las Vegas on May 16 to participate in the 2024 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Softball Playoffs. During the first round they defeated Pershing County, 16-5. This advanced them to the next round against Needles High School, where the Ladycats lost 15-0. This loss meant they […]

