Obituary – Robert “Bruce” Kennedy 

June 11, 1951 – May 15, 2024

Humans are a collection of stories they tell. My stepfather, Bruce Kennedy, was one of those men who lived his life in a way that he always had a story to tell. Bruce was a source of joy and laughter in the lives of those around him. He used his often adventurous and funny life experiences, peppered with puns and a few eyebrow waggles, to entertain and create deep friendships.

He was a treasure trove of unique and memorable travels, circumstances, and an ability to talk to anybody and everybody, but I’m getting ahead of myself. Bruce would remind me that every good story starts at the beginning.

Robert Bruce Kennedy was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on June 11, 1951, to Roxie (Redmond) and Robert Kennedy. One year later, they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where Bruce would spend his childhood and gain his two younger siblings, Lauri Beth and John. He would spend summers with his cousins, getting into all sorts of “explosive” trouble, violating safety standards and neighborhood noise ordinances, but everyone survived with their lives and limbs intact, and they moved to Silver City, New Mexico, where Bruce would meet his best friends and mentor through the Explorer Scouts. He married Karen King of Silver City for 19 years and had Julia Rose (Morgan).

After moving throughout the Southwest, Bruce returned to Silver City, where he met Linda (Strahan), the woman he would spend the rest of his life with as they traveled the world. Bruce also gained two stepdaughters, Katelyn and Kelly. He taught them to golf in Alpine, AZ, at the family cabin, to fish and shoot, and to appreciate the natural and cultural wonders around them. He practiced patience and kindness when they brought home yet another cat, dog, bird, or other various animals that needed help, and he was generous with his time with anyone in his sphere who needed a helping hand.

Bruce’s interest in stories extended to the land around him, and he used that interest to pursue his mining engineering degree at the New Mexico School of Mines. A rockhound, he could pick up a rock or look at a formation and tell you how it came into being. His keen understanding of geology moved him and his family around the Southwest and South America. It also extended his travels to locations worldwide to share his expertise. He would come home after such trips with larger-than-life tales, a giant album of photos, and a souvenir to commemorate. One time, after a trip to Kazakhstan, he told us about how he and his group were stopped by the Russian army. Bruce, ever the diplomat and with his desire to connect, found a common thread with one of the officers. They were invited for dinner with the officers, consisting of a goat’s head and copious amounts of vodka. No matter where Bruce went, he was able to find a connection with people.

The last few years for Bruce have been spent in the mountains and farmlands of Georgia with his wife Linda and his dogs Toby and Tallulah. He passed away after a brief battle with cancer in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 15, 2024.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Linda (Strahan); daughter Julia and son-in-law Jason Morgan; grandchildren Bailey (Rodriguez), Naomi, and Lucas; stepdaughters Kelly Tucker, and Katelyn Tucker and son-in-law David Pilles.

We would love for you to share your stories of Bruce. Please send them to