The White Pine County Fire Department in McGill will be hosting a month-long nonperishable food drive, starting May 27. Donations can be dropped off at Bradley’s Bestway Market. You can also contact any member of the McGill Fire Department to arrange pick-up. The fire station thanks the community for their generosity and thoughtfulness. All food […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!