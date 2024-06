Round six of MRAN’s 2024 Desert Series, hosted by Coyotes MC, will take place in Ely June 1. Requirements for the race include a USFS Spark Arrestor, MRAN membership, a signed release (no notary will be available) and gas mats. All dogs must be on leashes. Riders will meet before each race. Correct numbers and […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!