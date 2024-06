The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be hosting two free events in White Pine County in June. A free fishing day will be held June 8. Adults and children are welcome to fish any public waters without fishing licenses on that day. All limits and other regulations will apply. Angler education coordinators will be at […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!