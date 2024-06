The Ward Mountain Trail Run will take place June 15. The run will start at the Ward Mountain Campground and wind through Ward Mountain. Registration closes June 13 at noon if the 100-participant maximum is not reached. The deadline for shirts is June 2 at midnight. There will be no same day-registration. Register online at […]

