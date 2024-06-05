Northern Nevada Railway requesting help receiving grant

The Nevada Northern Railway (NNR) is on a quest to obtain a $38,675,362 grant. They are requesting everyone in the community send emails by June 6 to help them achieve this goal.

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on roughly $348 million in proposed Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA) funding for conservation, restoration and improvement projects throughout Nevada.

Caitlynn Winkler

Engine 93

The NNR museum is working with White Pine County and has applied for a $38,675,362 grant. They wish to build a visitor’s center and to make improvements throughout the historic railway station. This includes, but is not limited to, building repairs, utility upgrades and more trails.

Mark Bassett, president of NNR, addressed the community, saying, “I need you to send an email to BLM asking them to fund the three White Pine County SNPLMA grants for the Ely Little League Fields Renovation, $12,378,175; McGill Ballpark Restoration $5,206,471 and Ely Railway Phase IV, $38,675,362.”

The grant is in jeopardy due to problems that have happened in the past with other SNPLMA grants awarded to White Pine County. Currently all three grants are zero funded. County officials are said to be working diligently to address the issues in the previous grant round to ensure the problems do not occur again.

The BLM is accepting written comments via email at snplma@blm.gov (preferred method) or can be sent to SNPLMA Executive Committee Chair, BLM Southern Nevada District Office, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89130. The comment period closes June 6.

Bassett provided a suggested email template for community members to use. He said, “Feel free to edit it and make it your own.”

Suggested Subject Line: Letter of Support for the White Pine County SNPLMA Round 20 grants

Dear Executive Committee Chair,

I am writing to you to express my support for the three White Pine County SNPLMA grants that are currently zero funded. The grants for the Ely Little League Fields Renovation, $12,378,175; McGill Ballpark Restoration $5,206,471 and Ely Railway Phase IV, $38,675,362.

You should know that White Pine County is working hard to correct the issues from the previous round and to ensure that current rounds are done correctly.

In view of the efforts being made by the White Pine County officials, I am asking you to fund those three grants. All three of them are important to the community, but the East Ely Railway Phase IV grant is especially important. This grant builds on previous SNPLMA grants and will have a major impact on the development and the continued growth of the Nevada Northern Railway National Historic Landmark.

As a supporter of the railroad, I cannot stress enough how important the railroad is to the community, the state and the country. Currently the Railroad Foundation is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding. Approving this grant will have a profound impact on the railroad for the next 40 years.

Sincerely,

Your Name

Nevada Northern Railway Supporter Since ____

City, State

When you send an email, Bassett asks you to cc him at president@nnry.com.

To view all the restoration and proposed ideas, visit the Nevada Northern Railway’s Facebook page.