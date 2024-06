Bath Lumber Co. will host its annual Home Show/Lawn and Garden Expo June 21-22. This year will feature Sportsworld. “Attendees can expect to see vendor demos, product demonstrations, product knowledge and applications, sales and discounted products,” said Kevin Fawcett, the event’s coordinator. “Food trucks and thousands in giveaways, such as bikes, guns, tools, trees, knives, […]

