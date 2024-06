The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) will be taking applications July 15-26 for those seeking a cannabis establishment license for a new cultivation and production facility. Only one production license and one cultivation license will be awarded in White Pine County. This is the second time the CCB will conduct a licensing round. Visit the […]

