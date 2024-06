The White Pine County Little League holds try-outs for both softball and baseball every year to obtain an all-star team that travels out of town for a week-long tournament. The junior baseball team is coached by Andy Overson and Adam Ruesch. It’s managed by Jody Hernandez. The team members this year are Theron Hernandez, Christopher […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!