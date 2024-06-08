Missionary from Ely dies in traffic accident

Elder Jacob Aaron Kesler, 20, of Ely, died Tuesday, June 4 in a traffic accident while serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Dakota, the church announced Wednesday.

Elder Robert “Tommy” Gardner, 20, from Riverton Utah, also passed away in the accident. The missionaries were traveling on a highway outside of Beulah, North Dakota, when their vehicle struck a semitruck, which had stopped in the road due to an accident.

Courtesy Photo

Elder Jacob Aaron Kesler, 20, of Ely, died Tuesday, June 4 in a traffic accident while serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Dakota.



Elder Kesler has been serving since July 2022 and Elder Gardner since November 2022.

“We send our love and condolences to Elder Kesler’s and Elder Gardner’s families and friends and their fellow missionaries in the North Dakota Bismarck Mission,” the church stated. “We pray they will each be comforted and feel peace during this tragic time as they reflect on the faithful service these young men have given to the Savior by sharing His gospel.”