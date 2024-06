Project REAL, a Nevadan non-profit organization committed to equipping Nevada’s youth with essential life skills, is working to help graduating seniors from White Pine High School access their life skills guides “Adulting 101, Independence, and You”, through the local library. For the first time in its 20-year history, Project REAL has printed enough books and […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!