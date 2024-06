The annual Silver State Classic Challenge was held May 16-19. The challenge is open to everyone who meets the safety requirements. The race has hosted hypercars, trucks and even a Prius. There are multiple categories that can be competed in, ranging from 95-180 mph. Photo by Silver State Classic AssociationCar featured in the challenge. The […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!