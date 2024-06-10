Randy George Saderup was born on June 18th 1962 to father Dean Edwin Saderup and mother Darath Noreen Saderup (Taylor), In Ely Nevada. He grew up in his home town of Ely and moved to Reno as an adult where he married the mother of his children Lynda Harbinson (deceased). He later divorced and had a few special relationships, but he never remarried.

He spent a majority of his time focused on his house painting business, his love for art and music, painting, sculpting, writing poetry, playing his guitar, and raising his two daughters. In 2015, he followed in his eldest daughters’ footsteps and moved to Las Vegas. He spent the remainder of his life there. He met his girlfriend Andrea Papke in 2021. As he was battling health issues, she lovingly helped him until he sadly passed away on December 18, 2023.

He is survived by his two daughters: Valerie (38) Saderup and Amy (37) Saderup; grandchildren, Aria and Liam; his brothers: Kevin (Leslie) Saderup, Robin (Pam) Saderup, Phil Saderup; his girlfriend Andrea Papke; aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.

He was a poet and had some of his poetry published in Tight Magazine and won an art fellowship from Sierra Arts Foundation. He also published two poetry books: “Kamikaze Gods and Suicide Mules” and “In the Dark Night of the Soul”. He was passionate about art in general. He loved to write, draw. paint, sculpt, play and listen to music. He was a musician as well.

He loved his family and friends and visited when he could. He adored his grandkids, he loved seeing them and hearing their voices on calls and video chats and always remembered birthdays. He was funny, with a witty, dry sense of humor that he used in just the right moments.

He will be missed greatly and will be laid to rest on June 22nd, 2024 @ 11am at the Ely Cemetery at 1900-1998 Campton St. Ely, NV 89301. There will be a graveside ceremony, where friends and family may pay their respects. Please join us if you are able to in remembering the life of Randy. If interested in attending please call Valerie at: (702) 418-9409 or email at: valeriesaderup@gmail.com