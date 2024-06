As of Thursday afternoon, in local Republican primary races for County Commissioner, Tim Pauley led Becky Murdock for Seat 2, 54.56% to 45.44%. Pat Robison led Scott Romsos, 51.10% to 48.90%, for Seat 3, and Paula Carson led over Samantha Stroud and Ian Bullis for Seat 4 with 47.42% of the vote. In the State […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!