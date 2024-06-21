BLM Ely District to conduct recreation-focused outreach meetings

The Bureau of Land Management invites the public to participate in recreation-focused outreach meetings.
The meetings seek to engage the public, including local leaders, business owners, residents and visitors that either participate in outdoor activities or have a stake in the quality of the experience for those who recreate on BLM-managed lands. The outreach effort will provide BLM with the public’s perceptions, opinions, preferences, and attitudes about the management of the landscape as a public outdoor recreation area. Through an interactive group setting, participants will be encouraged to speak freely and answer questions, such as:
- What are the qualities of BLM-managed lands in Nevada that make it a special place for recreation?
- How does recreation in the area near you affect your quality of life?
- What are your management priorities for the public lands in your area?
The BLM will conduct two in-person meetings at the Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, in Ely, to accommodate the public:
- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Four additional online meetings are scheduled for August 13 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information or a link to the online focus group meetings, contact Dr. Tim Casey, Colorado Mesa University, at 970-248-1095 or nrc@coloradomesa.edu
Leave a Reply