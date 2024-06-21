BLM Ely District to conduct recreation-focused outreach meetings

The Bureau of Land Management invites the public to participate in recreation-focused outreach meetings.

The meetings seek to engage the public, including local leaders, business owners, residents and visitors that either participate in outdoor activities or have a stake in the quality of the experience for those who recreate on BLM-managed lands. The outreach effort will provide BLM with the public’s perceptions, opinions, preferences, and attitudes about the management of the landscape as a public outdoor recreation area. Through an interactive group setting, participants will be encouraged to speak freely and answer questions, such as:

What are the qualities of BLM-managed lands in Nevada that make it a special place for recreation?

How does recreation in the area near you affect your quality of life?

What are your management priorities for the public lands in your area?

The BLM will conduct two in-person meetings at the Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, in Ely, to accommodate the public:

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Four additional online meetings are scheduled for August 13 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information or a link to the online focus group meetings, contact Dr. Tim Casey, Colorado Mesa University, at 970-248-1095 or nrc@coloradomesa.edu