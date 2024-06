June 12, 2024 Report of a welfare check. Reporting party advised of being concerned for their daughter and requested a welfare check. Deputy reported attempting to locate the subject but had not located the subject at the time of the report. A report was generated. City- Report of a problem with subject. Reporting party advised […]

