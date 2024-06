The DuckWater Shoshone Tribe hosts its 45th Annual Festival June 21-23 with activities, food and fun. Games that have an entry fee all have cash prizes. The event is held on the festival grounds, which have recently been renovated. Friday night will consist of the Timothy “Cool Cat” Thompson Memorial Bonehog Tournament. Registration will be […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!