Great Basin Community College to host Lunch and Learn 

The Great Basin Community College in Ely will host three Lunch and Learn events.

The first event will be held Wednesday, June 16 from 12 to 1 p.m., with speaker Sean Pitts, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, to discuss “Rush to White Pine – Eastern Nevada’s Worldwide Mining Boom.” Funnomenal Funnel Cakes will be on site.

The second event will be held Wednesday, July 24 from 12 to 1 p.m., with speaker Kyle Horvath, director of tourism, discussing “Tourism’s Impact to White Pine County.” The Corndog Company will be on site.

The third event will be held Wednesday, August 21 from 12 to 1 p.m., with speaker Olivia Ford, Americorps Vista for Outreach and Education, discussing “Discovering Greatness at Great Basin National Park.” The Corndog Company will be on site.

For more information, contact the college at (775)327-5350.