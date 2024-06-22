White Pine County to host Legacy Racing Baja Event

White Pine County will host the Legacy Racing Baja Nevada event, promising an “exhilarating and unforgettable experience.”

The event will start in Mesquite, Nevada, continuing through the desert and ending in Ely. The race starts on Friday, June 28, and concludes in Ely on the 29th. Race vehicles will be on display in Broadbent Park from 4 to 9 p.m. June 29. Hotel Nevada will host a party both June 28 and 29 from 9 to 11 p.m. Food will be served. Awards will be presented in Ely on June 30.

Courtesy Photo

White Pine County hosts the Legacy Racing Baja Nevada at the end of the month.



“Hosting the Baja Nevada Race is an incredible honor for White Pine County and the community of Ely,” said Kyle Horvath, director of tourism for White Pine County. “This event not only brings the excitement of desert racing to our area but also showcases our community spirit and hospitality. We are excited to welcome visitors and race enthusiasts from across the country to experience all that Ely has to offer.”

“As a kid, I watched the last races go through my hometown on their way to Ely,” said Donald Jackson, race director of Legacy Racing. “Legacy Racing is so excited because the Baja Nevada is the first long distance off-road race to come to the Ely area for 20+ years, and it’s really amazing for the community to be receptive to such an incredible event.”