White Pine Productions hosts motorcycle rodeo

White Pine Productions hosted a motorcycle rodeo June 15 at the White Pine County Fairgrounds.

Four age groups, 8 and under, 9 to 11, 12 to 1 and 18 to 39 competed in straight-away, poles and barrels. All the events were timed and added up to obtain a total time. The event was based on numerous skills, some of which are not easy to master on a dirtbike.

Caitlynn Winkler

All motorcycle rodeo participants follow the flag for the National Anthem on June 15.



Greyson Parman, second place in the 8 and under category, stated, “My favorite part was the drag race because I got to shift and go really fast. The hardest part was the poles. I had to sit down and swerve, and the dirt was really soft.”

The total times for the top three in each category were as follows:

8 & Under

Connor Trujillo – 79.060 Greyson Parman – 97.523 Sage Noyes – 107.385

9 to 11

Job Hansen – 60.846 Ayshel Swafford – 64.205 Lane McCall – 65.227

12 to 17

Rylin Brinkerhoff – 51.848 Dustin Stark – 56.187 Jackson Armstrong – 59.893

18 to 39:

Braxton Bilbao – 48.494 Christian Huber – 48.578 Jase Bovi – 48.813

After the main racing event, there was a 16-man straightaway bracket in which two men at a time competed side by side. Austin Garcia won this event.