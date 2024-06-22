White Pine Productions hosts motorcycle rodeo

White Pine Productions hosted a motorcycle rodeo June 15 at the White Pine County Fairgrounds.
Four age groups, 8 and under, 9 to 11, 12 to 1 and 18 to 39 competed in straight-away, poles and barrels. All the events were timed and added up to obtain a total time. The event was based on numerous skills, some of which are not easy to master on a dirtbike.
Greyson Parman, second place in the 8 and under category, stated, “My favorite part was the drag race because I got to shift and go really fast. The hardest part was the poles. I had to sit down and swerve, and the dirt was really soft.”
The total times for the top three in each category were as follows:
8 & Under
- Connor Trujillo – 79.060
- Greyson Parman – 97.523
- Sage Noyes – 107.385
9 to 11
- Job Hansen – 60.846
- Ayshel Swafford – 64.205
- Lane McCall – 65.227
12 to 17
- Rylin Brinkerhoff – 51.848
- Dustin Stark – 56.187
- Jackson Armstrong – 59.893
18 to 39:
- Braxton Bilbao – 48.494
- Christian Huber – 48.578
- Jase Bovi – 48.813
After the main racing event, there was a 16-man straightaway bracket in which two men at a time competed side by side. Austin Garcia won this event.
