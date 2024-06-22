White Pine Productions hosts motorcycle rodeo

White Pine Productions hosted a motorcycle rodeo June 15 at the White Pine County Fairgrounds. 

Four age groups, 8 and under, 9 to 11, 12 to 1 and 18 to 39 competed in straight-away, poles and barrels. All the events were timed and added up to obtain a total time. The event was based on numerous skills, some of which are not easy to master on a dirtbike. 

All motorcycle rodeo participants follow the flag for the National Anthem on June 15.

Greyson Parman, second place in the 8 and under category, stated, “My favorite part was the drag race because I got to shift and go really fast. The hardest part was the poles. I had to sit down and swerve, and the dirt was really soft.”  

The total times for the top three in each category were as follows:

8 & Under

  1. Connor Trujillo – 79.060
  2. Greyson Parman – 97.523
  3. Sage Noyes – 107.385

9 to 11

  1. Job Hansen – 60.846
  2. Ayshel Swafford – 64.205
  3. Lane McCall – 65.227

12 to 17

  1. Rylin Brinkerhoff – 51.848
  2. Dustin Stark – 56.187
  3. Jackson Armstrong – 59.893 

18 to 39:

  1. Braxton Bilbao – 48.494
  2. Christian Huber – 48.578
  3. Jase Bovi – 48.813

After the main racing event, there was a 16-man straightaway bracket in which two men at a time competed side by side. Austin Garcia won this event. 

