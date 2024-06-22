William Bee Ririe offering no-cost sports physicals 

William Bee Ririe Hospital and Rural Health Clinic will be offering sports physicals at the Ely Clinic for students in 6th to 12th grade from June 17 to July 17.

The visits will be at no cost to patients. Insurance will be billed. These visits do not include immunizations, wellness checks, illness screenings, prescription refills or anything other than the sports physical. Parents are required to accompany any patient under the age of 18. Appointments can be made by calling (775)289-4040.

If the child requires any follow-up screenings to be cleared for participation, additional visits will need to be scheduled at a later date. The patient will be responsible for the cost of that visit.

Administrative paperwork can be found at https://www.registermyathlete.com/. The clinic has extra copies of the NIAA physical paperwork. For any further questions, contact Christine at (775)289-3612 ext. 130.