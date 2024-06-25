Managing Editor & Reporter – Four Weekly News Outlets

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Managing Editor to oversee the editorial operations of our group of four community news outlets.

Responsibilities:

  • Lead and manage a team of reporters across four weekly publications, ensuring consistent high-quality content.
  • Collaborate with the Publisher to develop editorial strategy and content calendars for each publication, reflecting the unique interests of each community.
  • Write weekly lead stories for each publication.
  • Assign stories, edit content for clarity, accuracy, and style, and ensure adherence to journalistic ethics and AP style.
  • Oversee the fact-checking and copy-editing process for all publications.
  • Work closely with layout and design teams to integrate content seamlessly within each issue.
  • Manage editorial budgets and resources effectively.
  • Identify and cultivate freelance writers and contributors.
  • Foster a positive and collaborative work environment, providing coaching and mentorship to the editorial staff.
  • Stay informed on industry trends and best practices in journalism and digital content creation.
  • Participate in community events to build relationships and source story ideas.

Qualifications:

  • Significant experience in journalism or a related field.
  • Proven track record of managing and editing content for publications.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Strong organizational, time management, and budgeting abilities.
  • Proficient in AP style and grammar.
  • Experience with website content management systems (CMS) is a plus.
  • Experience with layouts through Adobe InDesign is also a plus.
  • Ability to multi-task effectively and manage competing deadlines.
  • Passionate about local journalism and serving the community.

Compensation and Benefits:

Industry-standard pay, paid time off, and opportunities for professional development.

Start Date:

July 16, 2024

To Apply: Please submit your resume, cover letter, and writing samples to ben@nvcmedia.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview.

