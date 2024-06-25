Managing Editor & Reporter – Four Weekly News Outlets

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Managing Editor to oversee the editorial operations of our group of four community news outlets.

Responsibilities:

Lead and manage a team of reporters across four weekly publications, ensuring consistent high-quality content.

Collaborate with the Publisher to develop editorial strategy and content calendars for each publication, reflecting the unique interests of each community.

Write weekly lead stories for each publication.

Assign stories, edit content for clarity, accuracy, and style, and ensure adherence to journalistic ethics and AP style.

Oversee the fact-checking and copy-editing process for all publications.

Work closely with layout and design teams to integrate content seamlessly within each issue.

Manage editorial budgets and resources effectively.

Identify and cultivate freelance writers and contributors.

Foster a positive and collaborative work environment, providing coaching and mentorship to the editorial staff.

Stay informed on industry trends and best practices in journalism and digital content creation.

Participate in community events to build relationships and source story ideas.

Qualifications:

Significant experience in journalism or a related field.

Proven track record of managing and editing content for publications.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong organizational, time management, and budgeting abilities.

Proficient in AP style and grammar.

Experience with website content management systems (CMS) is a plus.

Experience with layouts through Adobe InDesign is also a plus.

Ability to multi-task effectively and manage competing deadlines.

Passionate about local journalism and serving the community.

Compensation and Benefits:

Industry-standard pay, paid time off, and opportunities for professional development.

Start Date:

July 16, 2024

To Apply: Please submit your resume, cover letter, and writing samples to ben@nvcmedia.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview.