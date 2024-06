Arts in the Park is an annual event where art vendors from across the country come to share their handcrafted items and gifts on the first weekend in August. Hosted by the Bristlecone Arts Council, Arts in the Park will take place in Veterans Memorial Park Aug. 3-4 from 10-4 to 4 p.m. The non-profit […]

