The Bristlecone General Store in Baker will host two bingo events in June and August. The bingo and ice cream social will be Friday, June 28 at 6 p.m. The fee for all-you-can-eat ice cream is $10. The bingo and pie social will be Friday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. The fee is $10, or […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!