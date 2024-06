The White Pine County Library will be hosting various events throughout the summer, including shows, story time and a contest. The Upcycled Book Contest will take place throughout the month of July. To participate, take an old book and remake it into an original work of art for a chance to win a cash prize. […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!