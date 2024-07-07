Apartments and Home For Rent

One Bedroom House For Rent
In front of the movie theater. Big yard, all electric, washer/dryer. $600/month plus $600 deposit. Water and trash are also included. Please call 775-293-0003.
One Bedroom Apartment For Rent
$475/month. Please call 775-293-0003.
New Two Bedroom Apartment For Rent
All electric, washer/dryer, AC. $950/month plus deposit. Water, trash, and internet are included. Please call 775-293-0003.
New One Bedroom Apartment For Rent
All electric, washer/dryer, AC. $550/month plus deposit. Water, trash, and internet are included. Please call 775-293-0003.
McGill Home For Rent
Big garage, laundry, washer/dryer, big yard, big living room, 2 bedrooms. $880/month. Please call 775-293-0003.
