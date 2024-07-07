Beverly Lindstrom

Beverly (Bev) Jeanne Lindstrom passed away on June 24, 2024, at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, UT. After so many years of overcoming different health struggles, including being born with a hole in her heart and being one of the earliest open-heart surgeries in El Paso, it was the battle with her lungs that she could not overcome.

Bev was born on September 2, 1948 in El Paso, TX. She moved to Albuquerque, NM where she graduated high school and then attended Eastern New Mexico University. After her time in school, she lived in Sacramento, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, and Ely, NV. Throughout her life she held a variety of jobs and found new lessons in all of them. She was fortunate enough to have two wonderful men in her life. In 1970 Bev and Larry Phillips were married. While their marriage did not remain, their friendship certainly did. In 2001, Bev married Bill and they remained together until he passed away.

Bev was always up for an adventure. She never allowed her health struggles to limit her. She met each new experience with a smile on her face and a camera in her hand. She never forgot a special occasion and she honored them all with a gorgeous handmade card. She made others feel deeply valued and loved. She greatly enjoyed the life that her and Bill built together in Ely, NV and had many wonderful friends there that she truly treasured.

Bev is preceded in death by loved ones that we know were thrilled to see her again. A few of those are her parents, Robert Gilmore and Rhea Jean Gilmore, her husband William (Bill) Lindstrom, and her sister Roberta Gates. She is survived by her brother-in-law David Gates, niece Heather Gates, niece Ashley Garcia and husband Tomas, great nephew Sebastian Garcia, and great niece Sofia Garcia, Larry Phillips, along with other family members and dear friends.

Thank you to all of the medical staff at Utah Valley who cared for Beverly so compassionately in her final days. Thank you to the many friends who supported Bev following Bill’s death when she needed you most. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. David Gates can be contacted at 505-385-7687 or you can email Heather Gates at htgates83@gmail.com for more information. Until the service happens, take time to enjoy a sunrise or sunset and do something to make another person feel loved.