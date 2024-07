The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) will be offering free fishing/hunting combination licenses for ages 12-17 years old. A youth combination license allows the holder to fish legally in Nevada for one year from the issue date. The hunting license is valid only after completing a hunter education course. NDOW regularly sells youth combination licenses […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!