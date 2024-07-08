North Creek Fire Update

Firefighters are fully suppressing the North Creek Fire near North Spring Valley Road, south of Lages Junction, approximately 50 miles northeast of Ely, Nev.

The 1,100-acre, wind-driven fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain, consuming pinyon-pine and juniper, brush, and grass. There is a potential threat to private property. Public and firefighter safety is the top priority.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid North Spring Valley Road for the next several days.

Assisting the BLM Elko, Ely and Southern Nevada districts are the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Ely Ranger District, Nevada Division of Forestry and private contractors.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:25 p.m., Sunday, July 7. The cause is undetermined. For more information, go to https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nveld-north-creek-fire

Record-breaking temperatures and low Relative Humidity combined with extremely dry fuels will make for very high fire danger levels over the next five to seven days. Please be cautious when recreating outdoors. If you see smoke, call 775-289-1925 or 911.