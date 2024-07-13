4th of July in White Pine

White Pine County held four days of Fourth of July filled with fun events for the whole family.

The holiday kicked off with a free community breakfast at the Bristlecone Convention Center, where many people spent their morning serving a variety of foods.

The parade after was hosted and organized by KDSS. It had 70+ entries. The following awards were presented:

The Uncle Sam Award – Old Dawgs on Hogs

All American Award – The Sharps Family, Tropical Sno Shack

Outstanding Business Award – Desert Mountain Realty

Hometown Award – Nevada Northern Railway

Children Are Our Future – Learning Bridge Charter School

Monica Simon

Children connecting with a parade float during the White Pine Fourth of July celebration.

School Spirit Award – 50-Year Class Reunion

Stride Your Ride Award – Pony Express

The parade included a flyover by Medx Airone/ Classic Air Medical. The grand marshals were Wayne Cameron and Mary Harrison, who “embody the spirit and values of our White Pine Community, making a lasting impact through their dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment.”

Following the parade at Broadbent Park, Downtown Avenue performed a concert, several food trucks made an appearance, bounce houses were available and a giant slip-n-slide in the park had kids sliding down it all afternoon. A cornhole tournament held by the Ely Volunteer Fire Department was won by Jason and Nate Adams.

The town also had various tours of the middle and high schools, high school reunions and other fun events for all ages.

The Great Basin Pyrotechnics finished off the night with the largest firework show in White Pine thus far.

All the organizations that hosted events would like to thank their sponsors for making this possible.