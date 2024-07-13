KDSS hosts summer events

Local radio station KDSS will be hosting Super Saturday business showcasing events July 13 and 24 at Broadbent Park. These events are free. If you would like to showcase your business, contact KDSS at (775) 289-6474. Nonprofits and independent consultants are welcome as well. Setup time will be 2-3 p.m., with the event taking place from 3-10 p.m. Tear down can take place anytime after 6 p.m. There will be a free concert starting at 6 p.m.

KDSS, Taproot and the White Pine Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting a field day July 6 at 12 p.m at Broadbent Park.

The events include a giant slip-n-slide, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, splash tower, water balloon toss, egg drop race, three-legged races, whacky pass, floor is lava, tug-of-war, kick darts, ring toss, a barbecue, tic tac toss, obstacle course bounce houses, prizes and more. Gather your squad and form a team of six for the ultimate challenge! Compete against other teams for a chance to win Lagoon tickets (total 12 one-day passes, two per person on the team.)

The Boys and Girls Club will provide bounce houses while the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Employee Association will be grilling.

After all the fun, there will be a movie in the park at 8 p.m., “An American Tail.” Taproot will have drinks and popcorn for this event.

Each adult who visits the KDSS booth will be entered in a drawing for two VIP tickets to see the Eli Young Band in Elko, Nevada, on July 11. If you sign up a team for the “Race to Lagoon,” every adult on each team will receive an extra five entries. There will be two winners. Winners will be announced before the movie.