Nevada Trappers Association hosts Youth Expo

The Nevada Trappers Association will be hosting their first annual free Nevada Youth Expo July 26-28 at Illipah Reservoir.

This event will include a duck hunting demonstration, archery, rimfire range, trapping demonstrations, outdoor ethics, fishing and more. Youth are invited to come camp for the weekend. All fishing licenses for anyone under the age of 17 will be covered under WHIN group youth fishing permits. NDOW is also offering a free fishing license to anyone aged 12-17. Each registered youth, aged 17 and under, will go home with a prize. Friday night dinner, all meals Saturday and Sunday breakfast will be served. Youth 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Please RSVP before July 17 by contacting Joe Bennett at (775)289-0417 or Neil Cheeney at (775)962-3361.