North Creek Fire update

Updated July 12, 2024, 6:08 p.m.

The North Creek Fire is 90-percent contained. Full containment of the fire located 50 miles northeast of Ely, Nev., is expected Sunday, July 14.

Fire behavior is minimal, i.e., creeping and smoldering. Crews and engines continue mopping up and rehabilitating dozer lines. The public is asked to stay out of the fire area until the fire is fully contained and controlled.

Assisting the BLM Ely District are the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Ely Ranger District and private contractors.

The 1,100-acre, human-caused fire was first reported at approximately 4:25 p.m., Sunday, July 7. More information is available at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nveld-north-creek-fire

A Red Flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m., Saturday to 1 a.m., Monday for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds. Effected counties include northern Nye and White Pine counties. If you see smoke, call 775-289-1925 or 911.