White Pine BMX track hosts events

The White Pine BMX track will be hosting four days of events Aug. 1-4.

BMX was originally introduced as an Olympic sport at the 2008 Beijing games and is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in North America. There are 300+ tracks across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. All riders race against kids their own age and skill level (novice, intermediate and expert). New riders are classified as novices and move up as their ability increases. A typical BMX race lasts roughly 50 seconds, with up to seven riders racing at the same time.

A local race will be held Aug. 1. Practices take place Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. Races are Thursdays unless otherwise posted. Practice is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with races following. Cost is $7 per rider. Striders are $3.

The Relay for Life Race is Aug. 2. USA BMX and Canada BMX are among the top fundraisers for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The Race for Life was started in 1981 when 12-year-old BMXer Todd Kingsbury was diagnosed with leukemia. Each year, riders gather donations for the cause. Cost is $15 per rider.

The Gold Cup Qualifier will be Aug. 3. Practice will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. with races following. Cost is $45 per rider.

White Pine will be hosting the Nevada State Qualifier Aug. 4. Practice will be from 9:00- 10:30 a.m. Racing will follow. Cost is $35 per rider.

Pre-registration can be found on the White Pine BMX Facebook page as it becomes available. The track offers free dry camping.

The BMX track is open Tuesdays and Thursday for practice from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Races immediately follow. Dates and times are subject to change and can be found on the Facebook page.