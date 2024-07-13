White Pine County Tourism and Recreation to host Ward Mountain Ramble

White Pine County Tourism and Recreation will be hosting their first Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned event at the Ward Mountain Disc Golf Course July 20 at 8 a.m. 

For help choosing a division, visit https://www.pdga.com/divisions/beginners-guide

Divisions are as follows:

MA1 – Mixed Am 1, $50

FA1 – Women’s AM 1, $50 

MA40 – Mixed Am 40+, $50

FA40 – Women’s Am 40+, $50 

MA2 – Mixed Am 2, $50

FA2 – Women’s Am 2, $50

MA3 – Mixed Am 3, $50

FA3 – Women’s Am 3, $50

MJ15 – Mixed Junior 15, $40 

FJ15 – Girls’ Junior 15, $40 
The Ramble will consist of two rounds of 18 holes in a single day. Players’ packs will include gifts and prizes. Register in advance by visiting https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Ward_Mountain_Ramble_2024.

