White Pine County Tourism and Recreation to host Ward Mountain Ramble

White Pine County Tourism and Recreation will be hosting their first Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned event at the Ward Mountain Disc Golf Course July 20 at 8 a.m.

For help choosing a division, visit https://www.pdga.com/divisions/beginners-guide.

Divisions are as follows:

MA1 – Mixed Am 1, $50

FA1 – Women’s AM 1, $50

MA40 – Mixed Am 40+, $50

FA40 – Women’s Am 40+, $50

MA2 – Mixed Am 2, $50

FA2 – Women’s Am 2, $50

MA3 – Mixed Am 3, $50

FA3 – Women’s Am 3, $50

MJ15 – Mixed Junior 15, $40

FJ15 – Girls’ Junior 15, $40

The Ramble will consist of two rounds of 18 holes in a single day. Players’ packs will include gifts and prizes. Register in advance by visiting https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Ward_Mountain_Ramble_2024.