The Ely Shoshone Tribe will be hosting their annual Powwow and Fandango July 26-28. This event is open to the public with free admission. All drums and dancers are welcome. This is an alcohol-and-drug-free event. Registration for Dancer/Drum will be at 5 p.m. Friday. Dancer registration will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Grand Entry […]

