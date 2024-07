The White Pine County Library will be hosting an outdoor used book sale Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will also host HawkWatch International’s Raptor Rendezvous Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. Visitors can see live raptors up close and learn about birds of prey and […]

