Arthur Leonard Tye, Jr.

June 23, 1937 – July 18, 2024

Arthur Leonard “Red” Tye, Jr. passed away on July 18, 2024, in Spring Creek, Nevada, at the home of his daughter, Gaye Terras. He was born on June 23, 1927, in Mountain Home, Idaho.

Known affectionately as “Red” since childhood, he grew up in Mountain Home, Idaho, with his parents, Arthur Leonard, Sr. (known as “Art”) and Gladys Irene (née Campbell). As a child, Red shared a close bond with his sister, Virginia Lee Phillips (“Sis”), and his younger brother, Jimmy Tye.

In his teenage years, the family relocated to Ely, Nevada, a place that would become Red’s forever home. With the outbreak of war, Red enlisted in the Navy, a decision made unbeknownst to his parents. He served bravely, returning home with a wealth of experiences and a heart full of stories.

After his discharge, Red began a new chapter as a fireman with the Ely Fire Department. Around this time, he met a charming girl from McGill, Nevada named Thelma Hall, and their love story began. His dedication to his family and his work was unwavering.

Red owned Red’s Beeline Service in McGill, Nevada, and later the Phillips 66 gas station in Ely, Nevada. His quick wit and ever-present smile made him a cherished friend to all. He was an avid outdoorsman, passionate about hunting and fishing. Some of Red’s most favorite memories were of fishing for salmon with his brother, Charlie Tye.

Red is survived by his loving wife, Thelma, with whom he celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2024; his daughters: Brenda (Terry) Kahl of Park City, Montana, Janene Tye of Spring Creek, Nevada, and Gaye (Travis) Terras of Spring Creek, Nevada; grandchildren: Tracy Coburn (Andrew Fudg) of Richland, Washington, Terri (Jason) Lacher of Richland, Washington, Ryan Kahl of Farmington, Minnesota, and Cody Terras of Elko, Nevada; great-grandchildren: Jade, Kyla, and Talon Lacher; and Coltan and Hadlie Terras. Additionally, Red leaves behind a brother, Charlie Tye, and his wife, Donna, of Nampa, Idaho; a sister, Jean Tye, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Red was preceeded in death by his parents, Art and Gladys; his brother, Jimmy; his daughter, Marla Tye; and his sister, Virginia.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Guiding Light Hospice for their compassionate care of Red. At Red’s request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any remembrances be made in the form of honorary donations to a charity of your choice.