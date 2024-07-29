Help Wanted: General Laborer

Great Basin Engineering is seeking applicants for general laborer positions on our project in McGill Sewer Treatment Plant.  Experience is not required.  On the job training to get OSHA certification is offered.  This project falls under Section 3 regulations of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).  We encourage qualified individuals from HUD Section 3 eligible groups to apply.

To apply, submit a resume or brief description of experience to Apryl at apryl@gbec-nv.com or call 775.738.2210 x 115.

