Ely State Prison on lockdown after altercation leads to three inmates dead and others injured

At least three inmates died at Ely State Prison on Tuesday after an altercation led to multiple people being transported for treatment. The prison is currently on lockdown.

Zackaria Luz, 42, and Connor Brown, 22, have been identified as two of the deceased. The third decedent’s identity is being withheld until the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) can determine next of kin.

Sign at the Ely State Prison. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Luz was serving 7 to 18 years for racketeering and arrived at the NDOC on Oct. 5. He was sentenced out of Clark County.

Brown was serving 7 to 20 years for robbery with the use of a deadly weapon with enhancements. He came to the NDOC on May 13, 2021, and was sentenced out of Washoe County.

The NDOC is working with multiple statewide and local law enforcement agencies on the issue. No officers were killed in the incident.

According to Jodi Hocking, founder and organizer of Return Strong, a criminal justice reform group, and two sources close to one deceased inmate who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons, the altercation was gang-related and race-related.

At least one person who was killed was tied to the Aryan Warriors, a white supremacist gang, and another was a member of a Hispanic rival gang, according to Hocking. Though sources criticized the NDOC for mixing the two groups, Hocking said they have shared the unit and have not had problems until now.

Zackaria Luz. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Connor Brown. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The NDOC said it is not able to comment on the situation.

Hocking said there can be a stigma around people who die in prison-related accidents, but these kinds of incidents have ripple effects within communities. “There are three families grieving a lost family member,” she noted.

She also said she encourages people to think of the correctional officers, inmates and families who were traumatized by this incident.

A friend of one of the deceased shared a similar sentiment.

“I’m not justifying what they did,” they said. “But you don’t go to prison expecting to get killed.”